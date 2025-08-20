Richard Bowring, who lives in Stoney Middleton, posted the images on his Facebook page with the message: “They were filming something on the moors near Longshaw. I don't know what they were filming but they didn't pick a good evening for it, the weather was dark and drizzly.”
Lauren Louise Hague turned to the internet’s Google search engine to try and discover what the filming was for. An AI-generated summary said: “The image shows a first look at Netflix’s new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, with filming officially underway.”
Vicky Mansfield wrote: “Looks like characters from Netflix Miss Austen….Jane Austen novel.”
Julie Dale suggested: “Another Jane Eyre film?”
Melanie Flude posted that there was security at the site at 6.50am today (Tuesday, August 19).
1. Peak District moorland film shoot
A coach and four horses captured on camera by Richard Bowring. Photo: Richard Bowring
2. Peak District moorland film shoot
Google's AI Overview has identified the film shoot as Netflix Pride and Prejudice with Emma Corrin, centre, as Elizabeth Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet and Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy. (photo: Richard Bowring) Photo: Richard Bowring
3. Peak District moorland film shoot
Top hats, tailcoats and knee breeches for this smartly dressed trio (photo: Richard Bowring). Photo: Richard Bowring
4. Peak District moorland film shoot
Becky Spackman posted about this photo: "I just love how the horses are timeless, they look 'right' in their normal harness whether in a period drama or out for exercise any day of the week. We have the same breeds, same training, same temperament, same harness...also humans in long coats...all horsey ladies know that long coats below the knees are the answer to surviving the weather no matter the time period!" Apple Taylor commented: "Perfect misty moors weather for atmosphere!" (photo: Richard Bowring) Photo: Richard Bowring