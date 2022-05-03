Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called to Bamford Edge to reports of a climber with a leg injury below Great Tor on Saturday, April 30, at 2.15pm.

A post on the Edale Mountain Rescue Team Facebook page said: “On arrival he had indeed sustained a leg injury, however it was how the injury came about that causes concern.

"A boulder had been deliberately thrown off the top of the crag towards the climbers by a group of males.

"Whether they knew there was anyone underneath is not known as they ran off before they could be apprehended.

"Fortunately the climber was wearing a helmet which took a glancing blow before hitting his leg.

"Without the helmet or if he had been hit more fully on the head, things could have been a whole lot different and serious.

"The climbers leg injury was dealt with and he was evacuated down to an ambulance on New Road.

“This type of behaviour is totally irresponsible and could have had potentially fatal consequences.

"It has been reported to the police.