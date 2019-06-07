Peak District campaigners rejoice after appeal for Buxton housing estate is thrown out

Countryside campaigners are celebrating after a planning inspector threw out housebuilder Persimmon’s appeal to build 120 houses on a Buxton beauty spot.

A public enquiry was held over Persimmon’s appeal after the council refused plans for the homes on Leek Road in Burbage last year.

However Inspector Hayden Baugh-Jones denied the developer’s appeal - saying it would cause ‘very serious harm to the area’s character and appearance’.

Thanks to a public appeal which raised thousands Friends of the Peak District were able to provide expert evidence at the inquiry.

Chief executive Tomo Thompson said: “We could never have won this inquiry without the support of the many local people.

“This is a great result for them and for us and shows that people power really does work.”

Andrew Wood, one of two experienced planners who fought the inquiry, said: “This is a really robust decision by the inspector. “He has understood how the lie of the land would make any residential development here very incongruous.

“Importantly he has provided a very clear interpretation of the planning policies that Persimmon were trying to make holes in.”