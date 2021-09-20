Packed out family fun day in Dove Holes raises £4,000 for breast cancer charity

Hundreds of people flocked to the village cricket ground on Saturday, September 18, for an afternoon of entertainment in aid of Breast Cancer Support.

Organiser Emma Lomax decided to host the event after seeing someone close to her go through treatment for the disease.

She said: “It was a brilliant day, lovely and sunny with a really good atmosphere and a lot more people than I was expecting.

Local residents of all ages turned out for the family fun day.

“I was panicking about everything beforehand, then it went by in the blink of an eye because it was so busy."

The day saw performances from Dove Holes brass band and the Billerettes dance troupe, plus children’s entertainers, traditional fair games and a bustling bar – but for Emma the highlight was simply the strength of community spirit on show.

She said: “After everything that people have been through in the last 18 months, it was just good to see so many people enjoying themselves together in the fresh air, having a bit of fun.

“People really showed their support for the cause too, coming dressed in pink or wearing t-shirts and badges for breast cancer awareness. It was lovely to see.”

Event organiser Emma Lomax, right.

The centrepiece of the afternoon was expected to be the auction of an created from ‘boob prints’ painted by High Peak women, but things did not quite go to plan.

Emma said: “It turned out that no one was very bothered about having boobs on their wall, but the attention it generated helped raise more than £400 alone so it’s achieved what we set out to do.

“All the women who took part were there on the day running stalls and I can’t thank them enough. I have to thank my partner in crime Sophie Le Port too, and all the volunteers at the cricket club. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

She added: I’ve had really good responses from people who would like to see it happen every year. I’m still recovering today but it’s something I’d be interested in doing again.”

The crowds enjoyed glorious sunshine at Dove Holes cricket club.

A fundraising page for the charity is still open to donations at justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-lomax4.

After all the challenges of the pandemic, people were glad to be out and about again.

Buxton's amateur dance group the Billerettes provided plenty of laughs.