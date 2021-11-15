Over 60s club in Dove Holes saved as new committee come forward

Joan Mellor is welcomed as the one of the new secretary members of Dove Holes Over Sixties Club as the group looks forward to a new era. With Mary Williamson, Chris Elvidge and Margaret Parker

Just two months ago the future of Dove Holes Over 60s Club was bleak. The committee all felt they were tool old to continue running the social club on Meadow Lane and with dwindling numbers and a building in need of repair they decided to call it quits.

But they did not want the club, which has been around since the Second World War, to be lost for good so came to The Advertiser asking members of the community to come forward and take on the new challenge.

Outgoing committee member Mary Williamson said: “We would like to extend our warmest thanks to the Buxton Advertiser for their lovely

Joan Mellor is welcomed as the one of the new secretary members of Dove Holes Over Sixties Club as the group looks forward to a new era. With Mary Williamson, Chris Elvidge and Margaret Parker

article.

"Our meeting following the article was very productive and everyone agreed we had to keep this historical building going, and we now have a new, younger committee."

And now four new members have stepped up to take carry the club forward; Tanika Faricy, Linda Meynell, Oran Pickering and Joan Mellor.

Joan said: “We are really excited about this next chapter of the club.

"We have launched a new Facebook page so we can communicate with more people and we’ve got big plans to reach out to more members of the community.”

On Sunday the club opened after the Remembrance Service then on Monday evening held its first sequence dancing session in almost two years and on Tuesday afternoon the bingo restarted.

Joan said: “Covid hit the older community hard. We aren’t that into technology like the younger generation and classes were being cancelled so it was a very isolating time for some so I’m really pleased things are starting to return to normal.”

The group are hoping to expand its offerings to the community and will be hiring out the hall to the community to bring in more revenue which will enable further enhancement of the building to take place.

Joan added: “Hopefully there will be a bright future for the Club and we hope that more people will join the committee to help achieve this.”