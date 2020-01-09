Outdoors-mad Buxton student taking on Everest for child hunger charity

An adventurous student from Buxton plans to climb over 17,000 feet to Everest base camp for a charity helping hungry children.

Outdoors-loving Abbie Ingleby, 20, will face hours of altitude sickness and shortness of breath during the climb up the feared mountain.

Mountain-mad Abbie

As part of her preparation Abbie, from Burbage, will spend six hours a week in the gym and is planning mountain runs in the Alps to improve her lung capacity.

The graphic design student was offered the chance to take part in the challenge while at university in London.

She said: “When I signed myself up I was told ‘as long as you can run for half an hour and talk while doing it you’ll be ok’.

“But I didn’t think about how many different levels of fitness you need - because it’s not just the climb, it’s the altitude.

Abbie plans to take on Everest in September

“I have to expect not being able to breathe and feeling extremely sick for at least four hours until I get used to it.”

Abbie admitted the challenge was going to be ‘hell’ however she was ‘willing to take it on’.

As part of her training the Buxton student is planning mammoth runs in the Alps while working abroad this summer - before travelling to Nepal at the end of August.

Abbie is fundraising for Action Against Hunger - a charity which works to end child malnourishment abroad and here in the UK.

Abbie can expect hours of altitude sickness

She told how after working at Buxton based sports coaching company Chris Hill Community Sports she was passionate about encouraging children to eat healthy, nourishing food to improve their lives.

She added: “You notice little things in kids when they’re not being fed properly and diets in the UK are getting worse.

“People look at me like I’ve got a screw loose but I’ve always been quite active and I’ve got six months to prepare so I’ll get there.”

Abbie travels to Nepal on August 31 to begin her gruelling 12-day climb.

