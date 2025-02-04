Our pick of the best places to see snowdrops in gardens great and small across Derbyshire

4 . The Old Vicarage, Middleton by Wirksworth

Snowdrops are putting on a good show at The Old Vicarage, The Fields, Middleton by Wirksworth which enjoys fantastic views of Black Rocks. Members of the public can visit this garden on Saturday, February 22, from 11pm until 3.30pm when home-made teas will be served at the house. Admission is £5 per adult, free for children; proceeds go to the National Garden Scheme. Photo: National Garden Scheme