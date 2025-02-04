Our pick of the best places to see snowdrops in gardens great and small across Derbyshire

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 12:44 BST
Snowdrops are the first sign that spring is on its way and there’s few things more lovely in Derbyshire’s great outdoors than a carpet of little white flowers.

Lace up your walking boots, wrap up warm and hunt out these hardy blooms in gardens great and small across the county.

Here is our pick of the best places to see snowdrops in all their glory.

Hopton Hall's snowdrop walk is open every day from 10am until 4pm, with the last admittance at 3pm. Single-petalled and double-blossomed varieties are among the collection.

1. Hopton Hall, Wirksworth

Hopton Hall's snowdrop walk is open every day from 10am until 4pm, with the last admittance at 3pm. Single-petalled and double-blossomed varieties are among the collection. Photo: Anne Shelley

See snowdrops in the garden of the heritage centre on High Street, Dronfield, which is part of the grounds of the original manor house. There is a public open day on Sunday, February 16 from 11am until 3.30pm when admission is £4 for adults, free for children; proceeds go to the National Garden Scheme which supports health charities.

2. Dronfield Heritage Trust

See snowdrops in the garden of the heritage centre on High Street, Dronfield, which is part of the grounds of the original manor house. There is a public open day on Sunday, February 16 from 11am until 3.30pm when admission is £4 for adults, free for children; proceeds go to the National Garden Scheme which supports health charities. Photo: National Garden Scheme

Large clusters of snowdrops can be found in the grounds of Hardwick Hall, particularly in the South Court.

3. Hardwick Hall

Large clusters of snowdrops can be found in the grounds of Hardwick Hall, particularly in the South Court. Photo: Simon Hulme

Snowdrops are putting on a good show at The Old Vicarage, The Fields, Middleton by Wirksworth which enjoys fantastic views of Black Rocks. Members of the public can visit this garden on Saturday, February 22, from 11pm until 3.30pm when home-made teas will be served at the house. Admission is £5 per adult, free for children; proceeds go to the National Garden Scheme.

4. The Old Vicarage, Middleton by Wirksworth

Snowdrops are putting on a good show at The Old Vicarage, The Fields, Middleton by Wirksworth which enjoys fantastic views of Black Rocks. Members of the public can visit this garden on Saturday, February 22, from 11pm until 3.30pm when home-made teas will be served at the house. Admission is £5 per adult, free for children; proceeds go to the National Garden Scheme. Photo: National Garden Scheme

