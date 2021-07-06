Organisers of Buxton art trail issue appeal after sculpture goes missing

The Up Here sculpture trail features a series of ‘21st century sprites’ which were placed in the trees around the Pavilion Gardens and Serpentine last week.

But on Sunday morning, it was discovered that the Ice sprite was missing.

The figure was created by Manchester artist Gill Nicholas, who said: “The sculpture trail was for everyone, and now they can’t see it all because of the actions of selfish people.”

The missing sprite is silvery grey and covered in icicles.

Trail curator Lindsey Piper added: “I know that Gill, along with her fellow artists involved in the trail have been working for months on their pieces so Ice going missing is very upsetting.

“We just want her back so she can be reunited with her sister sprites and once again make the Up Here sculpture trail complete.”

Local resident Annie Ingram was one of several to express dismay, saying: “Just think of all the work, love and time put into creating this. I hope she is returned when the culprit realises their selfish act.”

The sculpture is around five feet tall, and has snowflakes and icicles on a silvery grey material.

Her three fellow sprites, Blossom, Heart and Crystal can still be found in the trees. The Up Here trail is part of the Buxton Fringe, on view until Sunday, July 25.

Anyone with information about the fate or whereabouts of the sculpture is asked to contact Lindsey via 07738 277920 or [email protected]