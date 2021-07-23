Official opening for community garden in Chapel-en-le-Frith
The official opening of a community garden in Chapel-en-le-Frith has taken place – two years after it was set up.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 10:43 am
The garden, in a field owned by Chapel Methodist Church, was opened by the Reverend Richard Teal, former President of the Methodist Conference, this month after covid restrictions prevented earlier events being held.
Organiser Mary Crane said: “Thank you to all the volunteers who worked so hard to get to where we are today.”
The garden features a wide variety of fruit and vegetables and its own beehive.