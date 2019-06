Rail operator Northern is now running four carriages per train during its peak time services between Buxton and Manchester.

Northern’s new timetable means services to Manchester from Buxton – from 6.33am to 10.34am - and those to Buxton from Manchester – between 1.24pm and 6.24pm - are running with four coaches.

Dave Carlisle, chairman of the Friends of Buxton Station, said: “Overcrowded trains during those times should become a thing of the past and commuters will be overjoyed.”