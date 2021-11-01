Nominate Buxton's pandemic heroes for a free luxury lunch made by culinary stars of the future

To mark National Apprenticeship Week 2022, catering apprentices at Buxton & Leek College (BLC) will be laying on a meal to showcase their skills to the local community.

The apprenticeship team at BLC have decided to give something back to those local residents that made the difference during the pandemic, by cooking a free three-course lunch at the Devonshire Dome on Monday, February 7, starting at noon.

Business development manager Tom Malpass said: “We want to acknowledge all the tireless work that people in our community have demonstrated over the last few years. The pandemic has been hard for everyone and we’ve had to pull together.

BLC apprentices have gone on to work in some of the country's most prestigious kitchens.

“BLC’s NAW 2022 meal is our opportunity to say thank you to those amongst us that have gone the extra mile – our “pandemic heroes.’”

The college is asking the people to nominate their pandemic hero with a brief explanation of why they stand out by 5pm on Friday, December 17.

Two of BLC’s former hospitality students now work for the world famous chef, Raymond Blanc in his restaurant at Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire, so this is a great opportunity to sample the talents of those who hope to follow in their footsteps.

Organisers will then select winners at random from all nominees, who will then receive invitations to the fine-dining restaurant for a few hours of well deserved relaxation.

Diners will be treated to five-star service.

To submit a nomination, go to https://bit.ly/31f7QPv.

