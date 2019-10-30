No water for parts of High Peak after pipe bursts

Severn Trent customers in the High Peak have had little or no water following a pipe burst.

Emergency repairs are being carried out on a burst water pipe in Sterndale Moor this morning but Severn Trent say normal supplies should be back by midday.

At just before 6.30am customers in the SK17 area of Buxton noticed they had little or no water and Severn Trent arrived to investigate at just before 9am.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: "We've discovered a burst water pipe in Sterndale Moor this morning.

"Our teams are on site carrying out the repair and we're aiming to have this completed and all customers back on supply by midday.

"Apologies for any disruptions this has caused to your morning routine."

