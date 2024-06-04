New top boss says it is business as usual at Buxton’s Crescent Hotel which is going strength to strength

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Top boss at The Crescent Hotel in Buxton says the business is going from ‘strength to strength’.

Deidre Billing is the new general manager for The Buxton Crescent hotel and spa as well as managing the nearby sister property The Old Hall Hotel.

She said: “Buxton is beautiful, Buxton is full of history and people come here because of the waters and I want to champion that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With almost three decades of experience in the hospitality industry Deidre, who has only been in the post a matter of weeks, has already hit the ground running.

Deidre Billing is the new general manager of The Crescent hotel and spa. Photo submitted

She has met with the CEO of the Buxton Festival, the Vision Buxton director, the team at the Buxton Opera House and has an afternoon tea booked in with the High Peak mayor.

“It has been very full on,” she said, “but it’s great getting to know everyone.”

The Grade I listed building opened in 2020 after an extensive multi million pound restoration project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deidre said: “We opened our doors during covid and that wasn’t the best time but we have bounced back and now we just want to let everyone know we are open and what we can offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business is going from strength to strength says new general manager. Photo submitted

“We are working with the Opera House for pre-theatre dining, we do afternoon teas and we want people of the local community to come in and enjoy this wonderful building.”

Since being appointed her first job was to make the entrance to the hotel clearer.

She said: “Some tourists didn’t even know we were a hotel so we’ve improved that as step number one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next on her list is the Old Hall Hotel which requires £28,000 roof renovations.

“She is beautiful but she does need some love.

“However, there is no point doing the finishing touches when there are health and safety aspects that need doing first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, with Grade I and Grade II listed buildings like the Crescent and the Old Hall things have to be done differently but that is at the top of my list.”Deidre says of the 170 staff employed at the hotel, 90 per cent come from the High Peak.

“The Crescent has been part of Buxton for hundreds of years and it means so much to the people in the area and it’s great to see them working here and keeping the building thriving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking at how the Crescent is performing Deidre says May has been a strong month for the business.

She said: “I have seen the news about the repayments being missed and I know some people may be worried about what it will mean for the future of the Crescent.

“There are 198 years left on the loan and I know there is now a secure payment plan in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have offered the Pump Room to the community through the Trust, as well as the east wing and we are putting a lot into the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The repayment plan and the hotel are two separate things and it is 100 per cent business as usual.

“The future of the hotel is very secure and we are going from strength to strength.”