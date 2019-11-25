New toilets open in Derbyshire village as loos close across area

Youlgrave Parish Council has opened a new toilet block in the village.

The new building is located in the parish council's Coldwell End car park, which is a popular starting point for walks around the area.

Councillors from Youlgrave Parish Council and residents at the opening of the new toilets.

MORE: Derbyshire paedophile had horrifying child sex abuse images

The cost of the new facilities, which includes a fully accessible toilet for disabled users, has mainly come from visitors' donations collected over many years through an honesty box in the adjoining car park.

This was topped up by additional funding from Derbyshire county councillor Simon Spencer and an Awards for All grant.

Councillor Graham Elliott, chairman of the parish council, said: "At a time when public toilets are being closed across the Derbyshire Dales we felt it important to recognise that visitors and local people alike need access to basic, everyday amenities.

"Spending by visitors in popular Peak District villages like ours is important in keeping local businesses viable.

"We want to send a clear message that we value visitors who spend locally, park responsibly and essentially put something back into the places they come to enjoy."

MORE: Chesterfield council spends thousands of pounds every week on temporary housing for homeless families