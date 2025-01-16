New support group launching for autistic adults in High Peak. Photo submitted

Autistic adults in the High Peak are invited to a new support group due to bring likeminded people together.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group is being rolled out at Zink in Buxton and New Mills Volunteer Centre. A need for the group was identified by Dr. Zohra Jafri who is a GP at Sett Valley Medical Practice and Lead GP for improving health inequalities in the High Peak. After completing research into autism and related health inequalities, she found some autistic adults feel there is a lack of appropriate support, and they may experience social isolation.

This, she says, can impact on both mental and physical health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zohra said: “I received a lot of feedback from autistic adults who explained that they would like to connect with other autistic adults but felt there was a lack of provision to enable this. This led to the plan to set up the Autistic Adult Support Group in the High Peak. The hope is that the regular weekly meetings will provide a supportive, friendly environment to enable members to connect and share experiences. This will hopefully improve social connectivity and lead to improvements in wellbeing and health."

Funds for both groups have been provided by Derbyshire County Council.

The groups have been designed with input from a focus group of autistic adults and using feedback from the wider autistic community in the High Peak.

The meetings will take place weekly alternating between New Mills and Buxton coordinated by Lucian Emmett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucian said: “I am excited to have the opportunity to coordinate this much needed group for autistic adults.

“I hope it will help address some of the issues High Peak autistic people have and that it will enabling networking, friendship and mutual support.”

The first two sessions are just for information rather than the actual group.

These will be Thursday January, 23 at Zink HQ in Buxton, then Thursday January, 30 at New Mills Volunteer Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Autistic adults can drop in anytime between 5 and 7pm at either. There is no need to have an official diagnosis.

Group sessions will start next month on Thursday February, 6 alternating between the two venues.

For more information email: [email protected].