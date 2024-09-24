Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twelve giant Snowdogs from much loved children’s book The Snowman will be located around Buxton town centre in the run up to Christmas as a way of raising money for Blythe House Hospice.

For eight weeks, from Saturday October, 19 to Sunday december, 15 Buxton will be home to 12 Snowdog Sculptures, all uniquely designed by artists from across the UK.

After the trail is over the sculptures will be auctioned off and all the money will go to Blythe House Hospice. Shane O’Reilly, CEO of Blythe House Hospice, said: ”The Snowman and The Snowdog is a beautiful story encompassing friendship, joy and magic.

“It feels poignant for Blythe House Hospice to be hosting this event as the emotions stirred through the story, are ones we have been supporting families with for the last 35 years.

New Snowdogs art trail coming to Buxton next month and after eight weeks the snowdogs will be auctioned off to raise money for Blythe House Hospice. Photo submitted

“Many people think of a hospice as a sad place given the nature of the work we do.

“But, whilst there are difficult times and challenges in coping with loss, there are also lots of happy moments as we focus on what matters most to our patients and families.

“I’m therefore delighted to be involved in this event in one of our local communities and look forward to seeing the trail go live in October.” The Snowdogs Discover Buxton art trail is being organised by Wild In Art and managing director and co-founder Charlie Langhorne, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring one of our popular art trails to Buxton.

“As a business with a base in High Peak, we wanted to connect with our local community and what better way to do it than through this collaboration with Blythe House Hospice.

“Our events enable thousands of people of all ages to experience art by making it part of everyday life, while offering new ways for people to explore their local area.

“I have no doubt that the Snowdogs will capture everyone’s imagination while highlighting the vital work of Blythe House Hospice.” Each pup, unique from the rest, captures the magic of winter and Christmas. For just £1 you can purchase a trail map from the Blythe House Hospice charity shop on Buxton Marketplace, Poole’s Cavern visitor centre, Pavilion Gardens café, Sacro Lounge Buxton, or Markovitz Buxton which is a partner of the event.