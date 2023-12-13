A new secondhand book shop is selling and eclectic selection of preloved classics and quirky tales in Buxton.

Bookfolk opened on the Market Place in Higher Buxton at the end of November and husband and wife duo Chris and Lorraine Whitty are enjoying being back in Buxton.

Chris said: “We had a second hand bookshop in The Arches in Buxton about seven years ago, then had a shop in Cheadle and then sold that and lived in South Wales running an airBnB.

“We came back to the High Peak and were selling books on the weekly market but took the chance and decided to open a shop again.

“We have only been going a few weeks but it is so lovely to be back in the town and doing what we love.”The duo say they are both avid readers and that is how their collection started.

“Over the years we have amassed so many books, I read fiction and Lorraine reads non-fiction books so we cater for all tastes.

“We have a lot of fantasy books of Lewis Carroll and Tolkien but also quirky cult books from TV series from the 1970s.”

Their collection also includes first editions, antiques and leather-bound bibles which they were unable to sell on the market because of the temperamental weather conditions.

Looking to the future Chris said: “We are just enjoying being back in the High Peak.

“I’d think we’d like to stay a while and make the book shop the best it can be.

“We have a passion for books and it’s so nice meeting new people and discussing books with them.

“Every day we come to work and do something we love it’s such a great job.”

Chris said: “We have been made to feel so welcome in the town.

“Scrivener’s has been amazing as has High Peak Bookstore. They are directing customers to us when they are unable to help them and we do the same back to them.