New restaurant and apartments planned for Buxton’s The George
Plans submitted to High Peak Borough Council look to further improve the George Mansions on St John’s Road.
Previous applications which have been granted have seen improvements to the upper floors.
Applicant Andrew Ryan, of George Mansions Buxton Limited, said: “The George has for many years been a residential apartment building, but one of very poor quality.
“Focus is now on the lower ground floor with a desire to bring it up to the same high quality standard.”
This application is intended to bring the lower ground floor of the building back to life by proposing a combination of apartments and a commercial unit.
Mr Ryan said: “There is a demand for both in this building.
“A combination of apartments and commercial is also reinstating previous uses for this level of the building.”
The lower ground floor was all once a pub, closed on 7, October 2007.
Its passing as a pub is still mourned locally says Mr Ryan and he proposes now to reopen a commercial unit in the lower ground floor space which could accommodate a similar food and drink offering to the historical pub.
The new unit would be accessed from the side of the building and would include external seating areas on decking or paving outside the shop front.
Seating is also proposed behind the existing stone wall which would be lowered in height to allow customers have seclusion but to also look out towards George Street.
He said: “This is all very much in keeping with how the area is developing into a series of eateries and small bars.
“The pub used to have residential accommodation attached to the rear of the pub lived in by the landlord and other pub staff.
“Our scheme similarly proposes a mixture of residential accommodation to sit alongside the new commercial unit.”
Under previous planning applications the team have already removed or re-routed the external soil pipes and gas pipes from the building facade.
This has significantly improved the overall appearance of the building and is more fitting to its Listed status.
