New outdoor arts contest comes to Buxton

A new arts competition is coming to Buxton this month.

Following from the success of the Buxton Spa Prize, a new one-day en plein air competition, Come Rain or Shine, is being held in the town centre on Saturday, September 28.



Organiser Kathryn Howson said: “I’m really excited about this as it is a different competition than the usual Spa Prize because artists will have six hours on location to complete their works rather than going away and finishing it.

“The en plein air community is huge and I know there has already been a great deal of interest in the new event.

“The challenge is to capture a moment exactly as it is factoring in how the light changes, the movement of people and traffic and working with that to create something in any medium bar photography.”

The competition is for artists of all ages using any medium, apart from photography, and aims to attract people from the area and further afield.

Kathryn says the event will go ahead whatever the weather, saying: “We picked September because the weather is usually dry and warm but as the name suggests come rain or shine there will be painting in the streets.”

The winner of the competition will receive a prize of £500 which is being sponsored by the Buxton Civic Association. There are also second and third prizes of £250 and £100 and those competing have a one-mile radius from the Pump Room, where registration takes place, to complete their project.

The event is also supported by the Bingham Trust, Buxton Crescent Hotel and Thermal Spa and The Buxton Spa Company. Visitors are invited to come along and see the artists at work and view their finished pieces in the exhibition at the Old Clubhouse, where there will be an opportunity to buy any artwork.

Artists can enter online at www.buxtonspaprize.co.uk or go along to the Pump Room, Buxton Crescent, to register on Saturday, September 28, 2019 between 9.00 am and 11.30 am.