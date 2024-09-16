New Mills youth centre - which has been shut for 20 years - reopens this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Youth Matters New Mills CIC has taken over the derelict youth centre in the town and will be reopening it this week.

On Friday the youth group will be officially opening the former youth centre on Longlands Road in New Mills.

The youth centre has long been a dream of youth matters director Cath Finn.

She said: “The youth centre is now being used for an alternative provision, providing vocational education for those young people who cannot manage in mainstream education for whatever reason, an extended family service that will incorporate the sessions that Surestart used to run.”

Toni Karagul and Catherine Finn are shown around by county councillor Anne Clark. Photo Jason Chadwick

The centre will also offer parent classes, cooking classes, sexual health advice, and be a space for neurodivergent people and their families to meet.

Derbyshire County Council, which owns the former youth centre, was going to put the property up for auction after the building had sat empty for 20 years and Cath thought the idea was ‘dead in the water’.

However, thanks to the help of Councillor Anne Clarke the group were able to come up with a business plan for the space and thanks to money from Big Issue Invest the group have been able to acquire the space.

Councillor Clarke will be opening the centre at 5.30pm on Friday September, 20.

Cath said: “She will be cutting the ribbon, as she was instrumental in Youth Matters being allowed to buy the centre from Derbyshire County Council.”

From 4pm each day the centre will be used by the community and available for hire.

Cath said: “The timetable is almost full, with just a couple of hours available for hire, with everything from Apex Cheerleading to Women’s Cricket.

“The venue is also available for birthday parties.”

The staff team includes Emma Rhodes, mentor and support worker, Toni Karagul, family worker, Heather Moore, cleaning operative, Stephen Moore caretaker, along with Kenzie Bailey doing an apprentice and Cath.

The opening ceremony will be followed by a family barbecue a mini lantern parade and games as part of the New Mills Art Festival that is running from until September, 29.

All queries to Youth Matters New Mills CIC on services or hiring the room contact the group on 01663 743487 or 07539001555.