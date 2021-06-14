New Mills youngsters pick litter in favourite park to earn free swimming voucher from High Peak council

New Mills Primary School pupils George and Eva Harwood, four and eight, spent two hours after school tidying High Lea Park and the surrounding area on Thursday, June 10.

The were accompanied by grandma Helen Turner, from Buxton, who said: “They love to go swimming and have missed it so much over the past year, but they don’t even know they are going to get a voucher yet.

“They just enjoy doing things to help the community. Every year they help their street raise money for Blythe House.”

George and Eva Harwood cleaning up their local park last week.

The Pick-Fit scheme launched last month to encourage people to help clean up their community in return for sessions in council gyms and swimming pools.

Anyone signing up to take part receives a litter picker, bin bags, hi-vis vest, gloves and a guidebook.

Helen said: “A neighbour told me about it because she’d taken her kids around Fairfield park. I think it’s a really good idea.

“They were racing to see who could pick up each bit first. George felt very important in his hi-vis vest – although I think the council could provide a smaller size.”

She added: “There wasn’t too much litter at High Lea Park, but there were a lot of beer bottles in the woodlands where people walk. George couldn’t understand why grown-ups wouldn’t just put their rubbish in the bin.”

To find out more about the scheme and sign up, go to www.highpeak.gov.uk/Pick-Fit.