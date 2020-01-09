New Mills woman with broken leg helped by 'angel' after being told to wait for ambulance

A New Mills mother-of-four who broke her leg after a fall in Buxton town centre has thanked an ‘angel’ who came to her aid after being told she would have to wait for an ambulance.

Debra Nevett, 58, fell and broke her right-hand femur in Spring Gardens on Boxing Day while out with her son.

Debra Nevett with Anton Fields

The mum-of-four - who has suffered with spina bifida since she was a child - said she heard a loud ‘crack’ and knew straight away the leg was broken.

When her son Ethan, 17, called for an ambulance he was told because Debra’s condition was non-life threatening they could not guarantee what time paramedics would arrive.

Debra told how she waited 45 minutes as passers-by gathered to offer help and check she was Ok before her physiotherapist Anton Fields walked around the corner to find her on the floor.

Anton, who knew of Debra’s ongoing health health problems, helped lift her into her hand-controlled car - which she was then able to drive home.

Debra Nevett broke her leg while out with her son on Boxing Day

Debra said: “My son was panicking at the time - it was so cold and I just wanted to get home.

“Then Anton came walking around the corner - he is very strong and knew straight away what to do.

“If it wasn’t for him I don’t know when I would have got back home.”

Debra was treated for a broken femur at Stepping Hill Hospital the same day - though a cut to her knee meant she must wait to have the leg operated on.

Anton, 31, who said he did ‘what any decent human being would do’, told how he was ‘shocked’ that Debra was not seen as a priority for East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics at the time.

He said: “I know all about the stresses on the service but knowing about her previous conditions I was very surprised.

“If no-one had come to help her would she have had to sit there on the pavement for hours?”

Samantha Westwell, paramedic and ambulance operations manager, said though an ambulance was sent to the scene, those experiencing a life-threatening emergency such as cardiac arrest or breathing difficulties had to be seen first.

She added: “At the time the patient’s call was received we did not have an ambulance immediately available to send as they were attending other, more serious calls.

“Our 999 call handler advised the patient of this and the subsequent wait.

“While waiting for an ambulance the patient was assessed by a member of our highly-experienced clinical assessment team - confirming she was not in an immediately life-threatening or serious condition.

“Before our ambulance could arrive the patient made the decision to drive home.

“Our Patient Experience Team continue to work with the patient and her family at this time.”