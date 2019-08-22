New Mills School students celebrate GCSE success

Hard work has paid off for year 11 pupils at New Mills School after they impressed with their GCSE results.

Among this year's top-performing students was Katie Oxley, who achieved ten GCSEs including four grade 9s - the highest to be achieved under the new grading structure.

Friends Brodie Brownhill and Talia Middleton were thrilled to achieve the GCSEs that open doors to their future ambitions.

Edward Smith celebrated ten GCSEs including three grade 9s, and Sidney Barber achieved nine GCSEs including five grade 9s and a BTEC Level 2 distinction.

Overall, sixty-five per cent of New Mills School students gained a grade 4 - the equivalent of an old grade C - or above in English and maths.

Over 90 per cent secured grade 4 or above in biology, physics, music and construction, as well as over 80 per cent in chemistry, French, art, media and engineering, and a 100 per cent pass rate was celebrated by the school's musicians.

Headteacher Debbie McGloin said: “Our school prides itself on its broad and balanced curriculum so it is lovely to see such high attainment across such a wide range of subjects.

"New Mills is a truly comprehensive school, serving all the young people in our community, and I am equally thrilled to be celebrating not just our most academic students but those students who may have had additional needs or challenges and achieved impressively nonetheless”.

Other GCSE students celebrating successes include Lucy Gough, Conner Buxton-Whittle, Amy Garside, Imogen Bott, Amelia Barton, Sidney Barber, Milllie Whitrow, Leon Boyd, Katie Oxley, Brodie Brownhill, Luca Fitzgibbon, Megan Oliphant, Nathan Needham, Bethany Broughton-Law and Joshua Brookes.

A spokesperson for the Church Lane school said many had "showed amazing resilience and dedication to their studies" which had paid off with them exceeding their targets.

Lucy leaves New Mills with ten qualifications, six of which are two grades above her targeted grades.

Bruno Thome, meanwhile, achieved six GCSEs at grade 4-plus and five qualifications at grade 5, despite only joining New Mills in year nine and having to learn English from scratch as his first language was Brazilian Portuguese.

Ms McGloin added: “This has been a very busy and positive year for New Mills School. Our teachers and leaders, supported by parental commitment and student engagement continue to deliver impressive outcomes for the young people of New Mills."