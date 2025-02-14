The UK’s most upcoming sport, Pickleball, has made its way to the High Peak and the team from New Mills are looking for a sponsor as they head to play at county league level.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport for either two single players or four players playing as two doubles.

Aspects of the sport resemble tennis and table tennis on a doubles badminton court, but pickleball has specific scoring rules, paddles and court lines.

For Cath Townley pickleball changed her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Mills Pickleball team looking for sponsor as they head to county league

The 60-year-old has been a nurse for 30 years and fell in love with the sport while playing in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

However New Mills did not have a team.

Cath said: “I approached New Mills Leisure Centre and they hadn’t even heard of it.

“I could have stopped then but I was determined so I booked a court and put out an advert.”

With just three players at the first session in March 2023, she got to work, completing a coaching course so she could teach the basics. With Jeff Millner, a professional tennis coach

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

by her side, providing his expertise and helping build the club from the ground up, she created a thriving community together. She's built a non-profit social club, working closely with local venues and organisations such as the Volunteer Centre and New Mills Golf Club.

Now, just two years later, the New Mills Pickleball Club has over 100 members, from age 20 to 80, with an average age of 50.

Cath said: “It’s brilliant to see the growth of the support and I love it and it’s clear so many other people do too.”

The club is at capacity right now, and moreover, and entering the Derbyshire County League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cath said: “To go from having no players to playing at county level is such a huge achievement.

“But we don’t look like a team. We all just wear regular clothes but we’d love to have a sponsor so we could invest in the club and invest in us as a team.

“We’d love to get a sponsor from a local business which would like to support us on our sporting journey.”

To become a sponsor email [email protected]