New Mills nursery donates hundreds of Easter eggs to children's hospital after flood of support

The Inside Out Day Nursery, on Mellor Road, will be taking more than 200 eggs to the Treehouse Unit at Stockport’s Stepping Hill Hospital in the coming days, to ensure that no child misses out as they undergo treatment.

Nursery manager Sophie Postill ran a similar initiative at the company’s former nursery in Chapel last year, but has been overwhelmed by an even great level of support this time around.

She said: “It all came out of a conversation with someone about how so many donations usually go to Manchester, and Stepping Hill can get overlooked a bit. I thought I’d set something up and see how it goes. It’s just so the children in the hospital get a bit of a treat, and know there are people out here thinking of them.”

Manager Sophie Postill and helpers at the Inside Out Day Nursery.

“It really took off in Chapel– but it’s gone even further this year, I’ve been surprised how well its done and have to say a big thank you to the whole community.”

The nursery’s children have been helping with the collection, bringing in eggs from home, and Sophie and her colleagues have been talking to the children about the importance of what they are doing and who they are helping.

Other donations have been dropped off at a collection point in New Mills Football Club’s Millers Bar, which will remain open over the weekend for any last minute drop-offs.

Sophie said: “We’ve had 57 eggs dropped off there, it’s been a great help so thank you to everyone at Millers Bar.”

The Treehouse Childen’s unit offers community and acute care to children up to the age of 16 who need assessment or admission for either unplanned illness or for planned surgery or investigations.

Sophie will be delivering the first round of eggs to patients in person on Monday, April 11, then leaving the rest with the hospital for children admitted to the hospital over the school holidays. Any surplus will be distributed via the accident and emergency department.