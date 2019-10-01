New Mills Lantern Procession 2019 wows crowds

The ‘most successful’ New Mills Festival has come to an end after thousands descended on the town for two weeks of art, culture and entertainment.

The Lantern Parade made a welcome return after a year’s hiatus and the organisers said it was a true highlight for them as more than 10,000 people joined in the fun.

The chinkook honouring the Toddbrook Reservoir crisis and the help which came from the RAF

Karen Simpson, from the festival committee, said: “We have had a busy couple of weeks which has easily been our most successful festival ever culminating in our wonderful lantern parade.”



READ MORE: Dog killed in hit and run in Peak District village



The festival ran from the middle of September to Sunday and Karen believes it is the diverse program which makes it a success every year.

She said: “We have had arts and crafts, walks, events for those who like literature or music and fun for all the family to enjoy.

Dolphin lanterns swimming over the water as part of the New Mills Lantern Procession

“We had a bumper program of events and so everyone is able to find at least a couple of events to suit them.”

The final weekend of the festival saw thousands return to the Millennium Walkway for the now time ticketed event.

Karen said: “Having timed entries made it so much easier as there wasn’t a huge crush of people at the start and there wasn’t a bottleneck in the middle. People had the chance to enjoy the incredible sights and take it all in at a much leisurely pace.

“The best part for me was seeing the Torrs all lit up and everyone coming together.”

Lighting up the dark with the Lantern Procession through New Mills

READ MORE: Toddbrook Reservoir - Structural integrity disclosure ‘would risk national security’

Some of the eye catching designs included a Chinook lantern to honour the rescue work of the Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge and huge dolphins jumping out of the water.

Karen said: “After we didn’t do the procession last year more people stepped up to help and now we have the right number of volunteers to support such a big event and I would be really happy if the festival next year was as big as this year has been.”

All the colours shining bright at the New Mills Lantern Procession

The giant lobster lantern entertaining the crowds in New Mills