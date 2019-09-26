New Mills Lantern Parade: all you need to know

Final preparations are underway for Saturday’s New Mills Festival lantern procession and street party.

This year’s procession is a ticketed event with a suggested minimum donation of £1 per person.

Tickets are on sale for time slots between 6.30pm and 8.30pm at www.newmillsfestival.co.uk, from New Mills Post Office on Saturday, 10am-12.30pm, and from 5pm at the lantern procession box office on the corner of Union Road and Albion Road. The box office will also be selling lanterns on the night for £4.

The 30-minute procession through The Torrs Riverside Park starts at The Rock Tavern on Wirksmoor Road, with access from Jodrell Street.

Alongside the procession, there will be a free street party running along Market Street and Union Road from 5pm until late.

As well as stalls selling foods from all over the world, and two festival bars serving up refreshments, many of the town’s pubs, cafes and shops will be open.

There will also be live music from 6pm featuring an array of performers including Billy Daiquiri, Brass Pack, Tony Maloney and the Lonely Ponies, Groove Cake and Painted Apes, plus street entertainment in the form of fire-eaters, jugglers, stilt-walkers and more. Manchester Samba will also be performing as part of the lantern procession in The Torrs.

Organisers are urging people attending the event to walk or use public transport, as there will be no parking in the town centre and the two main car parks will be closed.

Temporary festival car parks will be available at Grove Street, Woodside Street, Ensor Way and Church Lane.

Various roads in the centre of New Mills will also be closed on Saturday to allow the event to take place.

They include Rock Mill Lane, noon to midnight; Market Street, High Street, Torr Top Street and Meal Street, 3pm to midnight; Hague Bar Road, Station Road and Union Road, 5pm to midnight; and Hurst Lea Road, Wirksmoor Road and Jodrell Street, 4pm to 11pm.

For further information, visit www.newmillsfestival.co.uk.