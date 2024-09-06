New Mills Festival’s Folk Night returns to iconic Torr Vale Mill
The event has been hugely popular since debuting in 2014, showcasing musical talent – both local and from further afield – and bringing sell-out crowds to the town’s iconic Torr Vale Mill.
This year’s line-up is headlined by Wreckless Eric – the septuagenarian Eric Goulden, best known for his 1977 hit Whole Wide World.
Sophie Mackreth from the festival said: “He has since released nine Wreckless Eric albums, and is currently celebrating the recent publication of a new edition of his critically acclaimed 1998 autobiography, A Dysfunctional Success – described by broadcaster Marc Riley as ‘the best rock ‘n’ roll memoir ever written’.
“Joining him on the bill is Liverpool’s Laura J Martin, who interweaves layered vocals, flute, mandolin and electronics, plus young Leeds fingerpicker Chris Brain who will appeal to fans of Nick Drake and John Martyn.”
New Jersey-via-Manchester multi-instrumentalist Run Remedy - aka. Robin Koob – completes the line-up with her trio.
Sophie said: “The Folk Night – taking place during the opening weekend of New Mills Festival – serves as a valuable fundraising event with all profits going to the annual community festival and its sister event, the family-friendly One World Festival.”
Tickets for the Folk Night are available online via New Mills Festival website here tinyurl.com/NMFolkNight7, and in person from Torr Vale Tap, Beer Shed and Priscilla’s in New Mills.
More information about New Mills Festival, which runs from 13 until 29 September,
can be found at newmillsfestival.co.uk.
