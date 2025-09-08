New Mills Festival shines light on town’s heritage and history

With New Mills Festival just around the corner the hard working team behind the event say some of the festival activities will be shining a light on the town’s history and heritage.

The festival, which will start on September 12 and last for two weeks, is a community festival fuelled by community spirit, supported by volunteers, businesses, artists, performers, and creative thinkers.

The Festival started in the mid 1990s by the head teacher at the local secondary school who wanted to bring together the many groups and organisations in the town as a celebration of community, culture, and arts.

Now the festival is honouring its past as this year marks 25 years of the Millennium Walkway in New Mills and there will be celebrations to mark the anniversary.

New Mills Festival will be exploring the heritage and history of the town with fun events like building the Millennium Walkway out of Lego. Photo submitted

On Saturday September 20 and Sunday September, 21 from 10am to 4pm there will be a free bridge building session with Lego at Rock Mill Centre.

Alison Johnson, media liaison for the festival said: “Builders of all ages welcome but young builders must be accompanied by adults.

“Builders will be joining forces with a former Professor Brick to take on a bridge building challenge in celebration of the town's Millennium Walkway.”

Other Millennium Walkway celebrations include a display of paintings and prints of local bridges by Brian Nolan who was a local artist from the area.

This is at Rock Mill Centre and has already started, but runs through to September, 25. During the New Mills Festival, Rock Mill are hoping to extend their opening days to seven days a week 10am to 4pm.

Alison said: “Our local yarn bombers, the Woolly Wanderers, are also celebrating the Walkway with a display hosted by Torr Vale Mill visible from the Walkway.”

On Friday September, 26 at 6pm and on Sunday September, 28 2pm there will be a Liquid History Soundwalk - Echoes of Industry.

Alison said: “This is a walk and much more.

“This is a journey through the soundscape of the river through New Mills. Walk, listen, reflect on this journey alongside the river.

“The early evening sound walk follows the River Goyt's path while listening for traces of the industrial past - machinery, mills, water channels and stillness.

“Walkers will take part in recording and reflection on how sounds connect memory and place, and will conclude with a group conversation on the role of sound in shaping awareness, and thoughts on transition to sustainable living.”

This 90-minute event is free and no booking required - meet at the Rock Mill Centre.

Other heritage events include the Heritage Open Weekend at Torr Vale Mill September 12- 14, as well as a guided walk round the Mills of Newtown and a Festival Lecture put on by New Mills Local History Society.

Alison added: “This year the guest lecturer is Professor Catherine Fletcher, talking about Roman Roads Across the Empire.

“Her book, which will be available to buy, has been described as ‘epic and witty’, and I reckon we're in for a proper night out.”

The lecture is also free and starts at 7.30pm on Friday September 12 at New Mills Town Hall.

These are just some of the fabulous events taking place, there will also be an art trail and lots of live music. For the full listings visit newmillsfestival.co.uk