New Mills Festival 2025 open for entries - here’s how to book a place

New Mills Festival is now accepting entries for those who want to take part in the two week festival.

The arts, music and culture festival is returning in September and the organisers are looking for a variety of acts to make the event a success.

Programme coordinator, Sara-Jayne Slocombe said: “The volunteers involved are looking to another non-stop two weeks of creativity, family fun, and community involvement, with your help.

“This festival is looking for community events, screenings, gigs, walks, talks, and more to bring together another highly successful festival programme.”

New Mills Festival 2025 open for entries. Photo NMF

Anyone can participate, subject to committee approval, but it is up to the applicants to find and book their venue.

The festival team will be producing a printed programme, posters and flyers to promote the festival and events.

The Art Trail is also taking place during the festival and transforms the town into a gallery with over 100 artists and more than 50 venues an

She said: “The curated Trail will take you on a journey through New Mills showcasing a wide range of high-quality art. Each year is different, and we are excited to see what this year will bring.”

New Mills Festival is a community festival in New Mills.

The festival is fuelled by community spirit, supported by volunteers, businesses, artists, performers and creative thinkers.

It all started in the mid 1990’s by the head teacher at the local secondary school who wanted to bring together the many groups and organisations in the town as a celebration of community, culture and arts.

Now 35 years on it is still going strong. A festival spokesperson said: “Thanks to the volunteer efforts and financial supporters, entry fees are attractively low and New Mills Festival is open to all.

“Be a part of the community-led fun and frolics.”

The deadline for submitting event information is Sunday July, 6 2025.

It is £20 for charged event and £5 for non-charged events to book on to the festival.

New Mills Festival does arrange fundraising events through the year, if anyone thinks their act or event might be make a good candidate for one of these then please email programme@newmillsfestival to discuss.

All the details to enter are on the website at https://newmillsfestival.co.uk/event-submissions