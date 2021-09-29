New Mills Fashion Week returns with two free online talks on industry's environmental and human cost

A group of local women who love clothes but loathe their consequences organised a successful first festival in October 2020 , and have now teamed up with New Mills Café Transition for 2021.

On Monday, October 11, starting at 8pm, Leah Thorn of a:dress and local craftivist Vic Mead will be discussing textile activism in the form of poetry, film and clothes which carry a message, subversive catwalks and conversations about how women are affected by the climate crisis and the effects of fast fashion.

Vic will also be talking about her recent projects including #CanaryCraftivists which involved climbing Mam Tor in yellow outfits and sending ‘warning’ canaries to MPs as part of Climate Action: Race to Zero.

Find out how to make your wardrobe kinder to people and planet with New Mills Fashion Week talks coming soon.

On Thursday, October 14, at 8pm, ‘Revolutionise Our Textiles’ will take a look at clothing and fabrics with talks by Jane Wood, senior lecturer in textile technology at the Manchester Fashion Institute at Manchester Metropolitan University, and Kate Greatorex, of Wiseheart and Wild in New Mills.

Jane will be exploring what can be done to revolutionise the fashion and textile industry, which is currently a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, global water consumption and environmental contamination, while Kate will discuss her new community linen project, work with local sheep farmers and sustainable shopping.

Both events can be joined via the New Mills Fashion Week page on Facebook. For alternative viewing options, email [email protected]