New Mills Fashion Week aims to change people’s attitudes to fast fashion

New Mills Fashion Activistas are back for the sixth year with New Mills Fashion Week.

The event will take place between October, 1 and October, 8.

New Mills Fashion Week was created during lockdown by a group of women in New Mills who love clothes but are concerned about the impact of fast fashion on the environment and on the lives of those involved in the industry.

A spokesperson for the fashion activistas said: “For five years, we have run a variety of free events, and now, as the New Mills FashionActivistas, we are holding the sixth New Mills Fashion Week in October with a Clothes Swap, Talk, and Window Display.”

New Mills Fashion Week is back this autumn - a picture from a previous fashion week.

The Clothes Swap is on Saturday October, 4 at Millers Refillers on Market Street in New Mills, from 10.30am to 2pm.

It is free to attend, with a good array of clothes to start the event, and the opportunity for people to bring items to swap, or just buy any items for £1 each.

There will also be a repair corner, to help people alter / fix clothes. A talk is taking place on Wednesday October, 8 at 7.30pm at New Mills Volunteer Centre, on Union Roadd, New Mills, entitled ‘Sustainable Fashion Frustrating? Clothing Reuse as Emotional Repair’ by Tetyana Solovey.

The group said: “Sustainable fashion can often feel like a burden, filled with guilt and pressure.

“But practices like mending, thrifting, and re-wearing can offer something else: a sense of control, joy, and self-expression.

“This talk will explore how clothing reuse can be emotionally empowering in a world overwhelmed by climate crisis and consumer anxiety.”

There will be time for discussion, questions, chat and refreshments after the short talk.

There will also be a display in the window of Blythe House Hospice Shop on Union Road during fashion week highlighting re-using, repairing, upcycling and making clothes.

In addition to the events in this October week, the group hold alternative fashion shows – with a forthcoming show at Glossop Labour Club on Monday November, 24 at 7.30pm .

For more information see Facebook - search for ‘New Mills Fashion Week’, or email [email protected]