Delays on Buxton Road this morning were caused by a car colliding with a lamppost.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: "We received reports at 5.15am that a Vauxhall Astra had collided with a lampost, at the junction of Woodbourne Road and Buxton Road.

"The driver was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious."