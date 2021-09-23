New Mills company aplogises to residents after gas leak

Environ, which is based at Watford Bridge Industrial Estate, apologised to those affected after gas from one of its four vessel tanks leaked.

Residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed as emergency services were called to deal with the incident. Many raised concerns about any possible impact on their health.

Peter Rowbottom Environ Managing Director said: “We apologise to residents and businesses who have been affected by the incident.

Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team posted this photo from the scene

“The emissions were from vessels that are used in the generation of renewable power and these are a low odour threshold air which the fire service has confirmed are a negligible risk and not at dangerous levels.”

The company specialises in the cleaning of landfill gas using activated and impregnated carbon.

And it was this sulphur gas which caused the odour last week.

Peter said: “There was a lot of misinformation being put out on social media and the whole thing was blown out of proportion.

"There was no health and safety breach and we thank the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service who handed the site back to us. Businesses on the estate are operating as normal.

"We are in the process of conducting our internal investigations which will take a period of time together and we continue to cooperate with the external agencies collating the necessary information.

“This is an isolated incident and we apologise again for any inconvenience caused.”

Police and the fire service attended the scene over several days last week to support and assist Environ. The company said they have reported it to the appropriate agencies including the Environment Agency, Health & Safety Executive and Public Health England.

Fire and Rescue group manager Paul Hawker added: "I can also now assure you the incident has been resolved and the occupiers are now working with Environment Agency and the Health and Safety Executive to work to remedy the situation and prevent a recurrence. We would like to thank everyone very much for your time and your patience."