New Mills Carnival a soggy success

Weather conditions during New Mills Carnival this weekend may have been wet but the event was no damp squib - as crowds ignored the rain and ‘just got on with it’.

Despite the soggy climate on the day the air was filled with live music, all but one of the 60 stalls was in place and the parade was ‘just as big as last year’.

Organiser Sean Whewell said this year’s highlight was the fact that ‘everybody involved - from the parade to the people of New Mills just had a good time’.

He said: “They just got on with it and I just loved the primary schoolchildren’s costumes and that ‘never say die’ attitude of just getting on with the parade.

“There were over 50 floats and we’re getting back to what it was like 20-30 years ago with old-fashioned big wagons”

One of the floats included a rally car taking part in the Mongol Rally complete with a drummer playing in the pouring rain.

Sean added: “That mentality seemed to sum-up the day.”

Entertainment in the arena included dancing, singing, pipe bands, brass bands and a guest appearance by the Stockport Ukulele Players

Organiser Sean told how the event - which featured brass bands and entertainment including circus skills, free face painting and juggling as well as a ‘huge fairground’ - was already planned in for June 13 next year.

He said 12 of the businesses involved were already thinking about their plans for the event.