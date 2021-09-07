New Mills breakfast club for Armed Forces and veterans marks third anniversary

The monthly Armed Forces and veterans’ breakfast club (AFVBC) marked the occasion with a meal at the Pride of the Peaks on Market Street on Saturday, August 21.

The meeting saw a strong turnout of members old and new plus visitors from other parts of the country who were passing through the area.

Club member Liz Walker said: “The club is a safe, social and informal environment for serving members and veterans to meet, whilst sharing good old military banter with all three branches of the armed forces.

Longstanding club members Reg and Arthur cut the anniversary cake.

“It has gone from strength to strength over the past three years and although we were not able to meet due to the pandemic, there was a support structure set up so that members who were lonely or vulnerable could have a chat and still feel supported and part of the veteran community.”

Two of the group’s oldest members, Reg and Arthur, cut the birthday cake and the pub’s landlady, Shellie Hagen, was presented with a certificate of thanks for all the support she had given the club since it formed.

The New Mills club is part of a larger AFVBC network, run for free by members throughout the country. New members are always welcome to simply show up at the Pride of the Peaks for 10am on the third Saturday of each month.

For more information, join the Facebook group at https://bit.ly/3jPGxSJ, email [email protected] or visit www.afvbc.net.

Pride of the Peaks landlady Shellie Hagen has supported the club since it first began.