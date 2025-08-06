New Mills barmaid to showcase the country on the world’s stage at Miss Tourism international pageant in China

From pulling pints in New Mills and struggling with body confidence to representing England at the Miss Tourism World 2025 in China, it’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Demi-Nicole Lanigan.

Demi-Nicole, aged 20, is now showcasing the country on the world’s stage and is preparing to travel to China to compete in the internationally renowned contest to shine a light on England's natural beauty, heritage, and strength.

She said: "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me.

“I want girls to see someone real on that stage.

Demi-Nicole Lanigan is showcasing the country on the world’s stage at the Miss Tourism Awards in China. Photo submitted

“I didn't grow up dreaming of this. I just worked hard, believed in myself, and now I get to represent my country. If I can do it, so can they."

She says she is not ‘your typical pageant girl’.

While many see crowns and catwalks, her journey has been far more grounded and inspiring.

Demi said: “During the pandemic, I quietly struggled with body confidence issues, something thousands of young women face behind closed doors.

Demi-Nicole Lanigan pageant contestant wants to show the country's people not just its landmarks. Photo submitted

“Through courage and consistency, I took control of my health, started going to the gym, and rebuilt not just my body, but my confidence too.”

Her rise began in 2022, when she competed in Miss England and earned the title of Miss Stockport.

In 2024, she returned to take first runner-up in Miss Earth England, securing the title Miss Earth Air.

Now, she says she is ready to represent England to the world with New Mills and the Derbyshire countryside close to her heart.

Demi-Nicole Lanigan has battled self confidence issues and has now become Miss England. Photo submitted

She said: “Living in Derbyshire has deepened my love for nature.”

Demi has worked with the Canal and River Trust and continues to advocate for sustainable tourism and the protection of England's waterways, parks, and green spaces.

When she's not preparing for the spotlight, she is serving behind the bar, chatting with locals, and creating uplifting content for her 25,000+ TikTok followers.

The Miss Tourism World pageant is an internationally renowned event that celebrates the unique beauty, culture, and tourism of countries and has become a platform where nations come together to showcase their heritage and promote tourism.

She said: “My story, rooted in self-belief, community, and body confidence recovery, has already inspired thousands online, and I hope to continue that message as I prepare for this international honour.”

Now Demi is determined to show the world that England's strength lies not just in its landmarks - but in its people.