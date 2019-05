These photographs mark the completion of the £46,000 refurbishment at New Mills Art Theatre. The restoration of the auditorium has been delivered largely by volunteers and includes the installation of seats from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. Read the full story here.

