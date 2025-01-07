New Meat Loaf tribute theatre show rocking in to Buxton Opera House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ain’t no doubt about it the new Meat Loaf theatre show, which is debuting in Buxton this weekend, promised to raise the roof and rock on.

Matt Shaw shot to fame in 2000 when he appeared on ITV’s Stars in Their Eyes as Meat Loaf now the front man of Paradise Found he and the musicians will be kicking off a 19-date tour in Buxton on Friday with a new two hour theatre show dedicated to Meat Loaf.

Matt said: “Get ready for one hell of a night as we perform Meatloaf’s greatest hits and anthems.

“Expect high impact visuals, incredible musicians and an immersive Meatloaf experience like no other.

New Meat Loaf tribute theatre show Paradise Found will be rocking in to Buxton Opera House on Saturday January, 11. Photo submitted

“We cannot wait to see you and the army of Meatloaf music fans out on the road.”

Paradise Found will be coming to Buxton on Saturday January, 11 at the Buxton Opera House and will be an exhilarating tribute to the legendary Meat Loaf, featuring an all-star headline band that delivers an unforgettable high-energy performance.

Experience the magic of Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, including Bat Out of Hell, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Bad for Good, Dead Ringer for Love, Out of the Frying Pan, as Paradise Found takes audiences blazing through iconic anthems that defined a generation.

Jordan Bracewell, from Legacy Concert Company which is putting on the show, said: “Our frontman and local name Matt Shaw is from the Buxton area.

“Matt has a huge cult following and historically was the youngest person to win

Stars In Their Eyes as Meat Loaf at aged 17.”

Back in 2000 Matt took to the stage for the ITV show hosted by Matthew Kelly and rocked the show.

He went on to win the heat and the grand final, a far cry from the young school boy who used to sing soprano at school.

With explosive visuals, powerhouse musicianship, and a live show that immerses you in the world of Meat Loaf, Paradise Found is an experience like no other, says Jordan.

Get ready to sing, dance, and be part of a night filled with passion, energy, and unforgettable moments.

Hold tight—this is going to be the wildest ride of your life.

Tickets are £34 and available from buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/paradise-found