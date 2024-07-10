Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A High Peak youth centre which has not been used in more than 20 years is due to reopen as a community centre and youth centre this autumn.

Youth Matters New Mills CIC has bought the old New Mills Youth Centre on Longlands Road in New Mills.

Catherine Finne from the group said: “I have wanted to set up an alternative education provision for a while to help support people who struggled in mainstream education.

“But we haven’t had the space to run it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toni Karagul and Catherine Finn are shown around by county councillor Anne Clark. Photo Jason Chadwick

Derbyshire County Council, which owns the former youth centre, was going to put the property up for auction and Catherine thought the idea was ‘dead in the water’.

However, thanks to the help of Councillor Anne Clarke the group were able to come up with a business plan for the space and thanks to money from Big Issue Invest the group have been able to acquire the space.

Catherine said: “Since Sure Start closed there has been a gap in services and we want to bridge that gap.

“We want to offer parenting classes, cooking classes, sexual health advice, and be a space for neurodivergent people and their families to meet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The old Youth Centre on Longlands Rd New Mills. Photo Jason Chadwick

One of the key things Youth Matters will be doing is supporting 14-25 year old who may have learning disabilities, failed their GCSEs, or been bullied at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will offer vocational skills training as well as social skills training and help people to build their confidence and get some qualifications under their belt so they can make their own way in the world and not be left behind.”The group will also be renting out the hall to community users between 4pm and 9pm and Catherine says even though they have not opened yet there is a full timetable of people who want to use the space from dance groups to scouts and even basketball and football groups.

She said: “This is a great space which has sat empty for far too long.

“We have some work ahead of us to get ready for our grand opening but it will be so worth it for the community who really needs a facility like this again.”