New lease of life for disused youth centre in New Mills
Youth Matters New Mills CIC has bought the old New Mills Youth Centre on Longlands Road in New Mills.
Catherine Finne from the group said: “I have wanted to set up an alternative education provision for a while to help support people who struggled in mainstream education.
“But we haven’t had the space to run it.”
Derbyshire County Council, which owns the former youth centre, was going to put the property up for auction and Catherine thought the idea was ‘dead in the water’.
However, thanks to the help of Councillor Anne Clarke the group were able to come up with a business plan for the space and thanks to money from Big Issue Invest the group have been able to acquire the space.
Catherine said: “Since Sure Start closed there has been a gap in services and we want to bridge that gap.
“We want to offer parenting classes, cooking classes, sexual health advice, and be a space for neurodivergent people and their families to meet.”
One of the key things Youth Matters will be doing is supporting 14-25 year old who may have learning disabilities, failed their GCSEs, or been bullied at school.
“We will offer vocational skills training as well as social skills training and help people to build their confidence and get some qualifications under their belt so they can make their own way in the world and not be left behind.”The group will also be renting out the hall to community users between 4pm and 9pm and Catherine says even though they have not opened yet there is a full timetable of people who want to use the space from dance groups to scouts and even basketball and football groups.
She said: “This is a great space which has sat empty for far too long.
“We have some work ahead of us to get ready for our grand opening but it will be so worth it for the community who really needs a facility like this again.”
Anyone who can help with the makeover or would like to volunteer once the centre has opened should call Youth Matters on 01663 743487.
