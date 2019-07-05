New homes planned for High Peak village

A builder has submitted plans for 27 terraced or semi-detached houses in Peak Dale - with 30 per cent earmarked for social housing.

An architect acting on behalf of Southworth Construction Ltd wrote how the homes would ‘appeal to both first time and mid-range buyers rather than higher value detached dwellings’.

In a planning statement they wrote: “The smaller house types may appeal to first time buyers or those downsizing and the larger dwellings can accommodate small families so that the development can provide a mix of tenure and occupation types.”

The new homes - which would be located on land off Batham Gate Road with housing located to the north, east and south of the site - ‘would comprise locally sourced stone walling’.

Charter Design Architects wrote: “The design is a contemporary interpretation of traditional Peak Dale Mill workers cottages and small-scale villas in groups of dwellings set within the context of a linear street pattern, inter-dispersed with housing squares and views to open countryside.”

To view the full planning application visit planning.highpeak.gov.uk.