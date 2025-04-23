Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity is offering free weekly guided hill walk tours to encourage more people to take in the beautiful nature in and around Buxton.

The Zink Project has teamed Buxton Hill Works to get more people enjoying the great outdoors.

Paul Boham, the CEO of Zink, said: “The new weekly event is to encourage local people to learn more about hillwalking.

“Led by a qualified leader, Gez, Buxton Hill Walks will explore local hills, moors and woodlands.

“Each walk will be a different route at a gentle pace, enabling people to learn more about local flora and fauna as well as planning walks and safety.

“The emphasis is on meeting people and enjoying being outdoors in our beautiful local hills.

All levels of experience are welcome.”

The new venture is being funded by Sport England and the National Lottery.

The first walk will be on Friday May, 2 and will take around four and a half hours meeting at Zink on Market Street Car Park for 9.30am and leaving at 10 and following local roads over to Grin Low Woods, then heading up to Solomon's Temple and back to The Zink Project where hot drinks and snacks will be available.

Gee Bran from Buxton Hill Walks said: “ This is ideal for anyone who wants to start hillwalking or learn more about it.”

Buxton Hill Walks said walkers needed a ‘reasonable level of fitness and mobility’ but ‘no one will be left behind’.

Those who want to join the walk are advised to bring a rucksack, sturdy boots, snacks, water and waterproof clothing. Dogs are allowed but must be kept on a short lead at all times.

Gee said: “Enjoy the fresh air, stunning views, and good company as we explore the local hills and trails together.

This local route is an introductory walk, visiting some local landmarks and taking in some springtime flora and fauna.”

To book on to the walk please visit eventbrite.com and search Buxton Hill Walks.

More details about the upcoming walks can be found on the Buxton Hill Walks Facebook page, or by emailing [email protected]