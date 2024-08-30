New High Peak play area officially open after community came together to organise a fun day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new play area at Derby Road in New Mills is now officially open after the community came together to organise a fun day to celebrate the investment High Peak Borough Council has made in new play equipment.

The project, which was designed in partnership with the ‘Little Youthie’ youth club and the local community, features an inclusive roundabout and a basket swing, and new surfacing, along with other fun and engaging features.

The site is the only play area in New Mills owned by the Council and the £50,000 investment comes as part of the Council’s vision to invest in our free to access play facilities across the Borough on a rolling programme.

Councillor Anthony McKeown, Leader of the Council, joined the community to officially open the colourful new facility.

He said: “We’re delighted with this new play area – with special thanks for how involved the Little Youthie club and the local community have been in helping to design it.

“Investing in spaces where everyone can enjoy being active outdoors is a priority for us because we know what a difference it makes to health and wellbeing. By involving the local people, we can be sure that the investment we’re making meets the needs of the community who will make the most use of this new amenity.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has worked on Derby Road – it’s a real asset for New Mills and I know it will be a valued and well used play area.”