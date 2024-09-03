New council-owned health and wellbeing company will take over management of High Peak’s leisure centres next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new council-owned health and wellbeing company will take over the management of High Peak’s leisure centres next month.

High Peak Borough Council, and it’s Strategic Alliance partner Staffordshire Moorlands District Council, have agreed to establish Alliance Leisure Limited to run the centres and the services they provide from 1 October.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity and something we have been working hard on for a while because of the importance we place on the health and wellbeing of residents.

“The provision of high quality leisure facilities, in both formal settings such as leisure centres and swimming pools and out in our communities, is a priority for our Council. It’s a commitment we have made in our Borough Plan and the Move More High Peak Strategy that we developed with a range of partners last year.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh outside Glossop Leisure Centre.

“Establishing this company is central to meeting that commitment by having a direct involvement in the management of the centres, the services they provide and the wider role they play in the communities across the High Peak.

“Everyone knows that moving more every day is good for both our mental and physical health and providing high quality facilities and services opens up more opportunities to be active.

“That’s why we have plans in place to invest in our leisure centres which, together with the establishment of this new company, will ensure we’re providing our communities with the opportunities they deserve.

“So it’s an exciting time for the future of leisure provision in the High Peak and I look forward to sharing more about our plans over the next couple of months – including what existing customers need to know about the new arrangements.

“For now, it’s important to know that we are keen to keep changes to a minimum.”

Significant work to the heating system at Buxton Swimming and Fitness Centre to improve energy efficiency, and help meet the Council’s net zero carbon targets, is well underway and set to be completed by the end of the year.

The Council is also developing options to strategically invest in New Mills Leisure Centre with proposals set to be shared with the public for their comments later this summer.