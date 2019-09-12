New company at the helm of Buxton spa development

The spa at The Crescent has been taken over by a new European company.

Work is still underway to open the thermal spa at the Buxton Crescent hotel next year but the luxury retreat will now be owned by Ensana which were formerly part of the Danubius Hotels Group.

The elite group of 26 hotels across Europe’s other spa towns promotes using natural healing resources like spring waters, to enhance the health of guests.

Mark Hennebry, Chairman, Ensana said: “We are custodians of some of Europe’s most powerful and historic natural resources and we’re harnessing them in new and increasingly innovative ways to enhance the health of our guests.

“Our ability to do this makes us totally unique and sets us apart as a highly experienced brand founded on decades of knowledge, which people can trust with their most precious commodity – their health.”

Buxton has drawn bathers to its natural thermal water for centuries, the Romans established a bath house here, Mary Queen of Scots famously longed for Buxton’s springs from her prison cell, and during the 19th century the town rode a wave of interest in the health benefits of hydrotherapy and the Crescent was the place to take the waters.

Mark Hennebry, Chairman of Ensana continues: “We are continually seeking to expand and seek new opportunities for the brand. We have already invested significantly in our existing spa hotels and over the coming years, we have plans to innovate and invest in numerous ways – creating inspiring new treatments, facilities and of course, jobs.”

No date has been given by either Ensana or The Crescent hotel when the recruitment drive for staff will begin.