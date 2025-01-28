New community production celebrates Buxton and the place people call home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new and original play will celebrate the myths, legends and beautiful surroundings for people who live in Buxton and the High Peak.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Night In Buxton is coming to the Pavilion Arts Centre in February.

The new community play blends light-hearted humour, adventure, song and dance, encapsulating the essence of Buxton, the wonderful Poole’s Cavern, St. Ann’s Well and Solomon’s Temple, as well as colourful characters from local history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written and composed by local musical director, Clare O’Neill; and directed by local theatre maker and production director, Kitty Randle; One Night in Buxton promises to be a captivating and original show by the talented team who brought you Keeper of the Books last year.

Rehearsals are underway for the One Night IN Buxton the new play about the folk and folklore of the town. Photo Buxton Opera House

Clare O’Neill said it is the local stories and its surroundings inspired this production:

“Being given the opportunity to write a play and compose music about Buxton was exciting and interesting.

“The landscape and environment of Buxton lends itself so well to a play rooted in nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was able to research the folklore around Buxton and learnt many new things along the way; I hope many local people will come and see the performance and learn something new about the wonderful place we live.”

One Night in Butxon is coming to the Pavilion Arts Centre in February. Photo Buxton Opera House

Taking inspiration from the BBC’s smash-hit television show Race Across the World, One Night in Buxton follows the story of four intrepid adventurers who embark on a

seemingly simple challenge: to race across the Derbyshire Peaks without the aid of smartphones, money, or modern comforts.

But their journey quickly spirals into a fantastical quest as the seasons change, and a

mysterious darkness descends upon the Peaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the characters themselves are also based on some of the best-known stories and folklore in Derbyshire.

Frank, named after Frank Redfern, who became the first official custodian of Poole’s Cavern in 1853; Martha is named after Martha Norton who famously worked as the well woman for 50 years at St. Ann’s Well.

The play also features Anu the Goddess of Earth, in which ‘nu’s Nemeton was thought to be the original name for St. Ann’s Well; and the ‘Hobs’, based on elvish creatures rumoured to secretly help children with the chores, with some of them being a little more mischievous than others.

The original music composed by O’Neill will also reflect the wonderful rich tapestry we live amongst showcasing a variety of catchy, memorable tunes, as well as more reflective atmospheric music, which is all played live by a wonderful ensemble of young people and community members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the direction of Kitty Randle, who was the long-time Artistic Director at REC Youth Theatre Group in Buxton, the cast and chorus in this production are all proud local people who are enjoying discovering the magic and the love they have for their town and local area. The community cast will also be joined by members of Buxton School of Performing Arts.

Kitty said: “The Buxton School of Performing Arts bring spellbinding vocals to the piece as well as movement and

dance.

“Working with Clare is really inspiring, she works incredibly hard and creates with skill and knows the audience and is so thoughtful to their experience.”

One Night in Buxton will be playing at the Pavilion Arts Centre from Saturday 1 – Sunday 2 February

2025.

Tickets are now on sale at buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or via the box office.