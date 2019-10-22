New Buxton bar and eatery to open after £750,000 transformation

Cafe, bar and restaurant group Loungers has announced the launch date of its brand new site in Buxton.

Sacro Lounge will open at The Springs Shopping Centre in the unit formerly occupied by outdoor clothing retailer Trespass.

The West Country-based company, which runs Pico Lounge at Glossop's Howard Town Shopping Park and Sorbo Lounge in Chesterfield, is recognised for its family-friendly, retro-inspired cosy retreats which are furnished in an eclectic style.

It has spent £750,000 on transforming the Buxton site, which will open its doors to customers on Wednesday October 30.

The new venture has also created 25 new jobs.

The site was formerly occupied by outdoor clothing retailer Trespass, which has relocated to smaller premises within the shopping centre.

Operations manager David Matthews said: “We’re really looking forward to throwing open the doors at Sacro Lounge and showing the locals how to lounge in style.

"The team is looking forward to becoming part of the community and will support local groups and initiatives wherever possible."