New book delves into the history of Buxton’s oldest shops which date more more than 100 years

A new book by a local historian explores memories from shops in Buxton which have stood the test of time and been here for generations.

The History of Four Iconic Buxton Shops by Julian Cohen will take readers on a journey back more than 100 years when Clowes the Chemist, Hargreaves, Potters and Goddards Music Shop all opened.

Julian said: “It’s a rarity to have one shop in a town that is so old and still going strong but to have three, and we only recently lost Goddards I was intrigued as to how these iconic shops had not just survived but thrived.” The new book tells not just of the businesses but the people who have taken them on.

The shops opened in the 1860s or 70s.

New book by Julian Cohen delves into the history of Buxton’s oldest shops. Photo submitted

Three are still with us today and Goddards closed in 2018.

Julian said: “These shops have been through two world wars, recessions and still come out the other side.”

He said he understands family businesses passed down from generation to generation and he is from a tobacconist family in London that opened in 1880 and he was meant to carry on the business.

“It’s a lot of love and a lot of work to keep a business going.

“Buxton had the tourist boom when it became a spa town and the railways brought more people here.

“At one point there were between three and four thousand day trippers every day.

“And these people needed places to shop and so commercial businesses took off.”

Julian is launching his new book at the Pump Room on Wednesday November, 6 6pm for a 6.30pm start where he will be talking about the new book, with contributions from the families and owners of the four shops.

The evening will be introduced by Alyson Phillips. Alyson has been involved with local community groups for many years and has an in-depth knowledge of the history of Buxton.

The book, priced at £10, will be available to buy then and will also be available in the Pump Room, all of the shops mentioned and Nocture Cafe which was Goddards, as well as High Street News and Beirlow Bar Book shop.