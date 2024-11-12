A new bar in Whaley Bridge will be bringing top quality live music entertainment every week.

Running a pub is second nature to Dan Curley who has previously had the Shady Oak in Fernilee and The Cock in Whaley Bridge.

Now he has taken on a vacant bar, given it a new look and a new name and Ruby’s on Buxton Road in Whaley Bridge has just opened.

He said: “I love running pubs and bars and when this one came up I knew I wanted to give it a try.

The newly opened Ruby's Bar in Whaley Bridge. Photo submitted

“I could see the potential and thought this is just what the town needs.”

Joining Dan is bar manager Paul Jamieson who used to work the bars in Tenerife in the 90s.

He said: “There are a lot of people who have moved to the area from bigger towns and cities and are commuting into work and used to town style pubs and that is what we have got here - it’s got that trendy and quirky vibe.”

Ruby’s will be selling cocktails, premium spirits and Paul said everything is competitively priced.

“We know in some places people pay upwards of six or seven pounds for a pint which is madness.

“We want to make coming to Ruby’s affordable.”

The bar is not serving food yet but it is on Dan’s radar.

He is making live entertainment a main focus and promises weekly if not twice a week there will be live entertainment.

He said: “We’ve only been open three weeks but we have already had an amazing saxophonist.

“We don’t just want a pub singer, or a jukebox, we want to be bringing in new and different acts as well as maintaining that cool chill out atmosphere.” Ruby’s will be open Thursdays to Sundays and live music will be every Friday night and possibly Saturdays too with the bar having a more relaxed chillout music on a Sunday.

Paul said: “We have only been open a few weeks but we packed the place out as people have come in their droves which is great.”

Dan added: “I think Ruby’s is a really great addition to the town.”