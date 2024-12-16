A High Peak charity which offers a bereavement and loss support group says it is ok if Christmas feels daunting but help is here if people need it.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Peak Community and Voluntary Support runs a bereavement and loss support group.

Meg Fletcher from the Whaley Bridge-based charity said: “If you are grieving right now, the thought of Christmas coming might be daunting. You may feel at odds with all the celebration of friends, family and togetherness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At some point in our lives, most of us will experience the devastating loss of a loved one.

Navigating grief at Christmas with the support from High Peak charity. Photo Adobe Stock

“This is quite likely to be the biggest and most challenging change to your life.

“Grieving is personal and individual, the circumstances around and leading to the death are different, and your reactions to it will be yours.”

There are many ways people may be dealing with grief including feeling shocked and numb, unable to really grasp that this is real, the person is really gone and not coming back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This can also be the case even if your loved one was ill for a time and the death was expected, says Meg.

Feeling totally lost is normal and grief Meg says can also present physical symptoms of pain, unable to sleep well and appetite affected, feeling clumsy and forgetful.

People dealing with the loss of a loved one may also feel guilt, anxiety or anger as well as a displaced identity, questioning who they now are.

Meg said: “Contrary to some assumptions about grieving, these multiple and often complex feelings don’t follow a timeline or come in predictable stages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, she says there are some feelings people have in common and many people have found the bereavement support group, which is financed by the National Lottery Community Fund, helpful.

Meg said people bravely share and then manage to support each other.

She said: “They have all felt the benefit of talking and sharing in a safe, supported place with the reassurance that everybody there will understand and all are there for the same reasons.

“We have been privileged to bring grieving people together and create a space where they can walk this incredibly difficult walk together with others also trying to find their way.”

The groups are not drop-in, please email High Peak CVS [email protected] to attend.